Final Pennsylvania Bear Harvest Results Released

Hunters harvested 1,796 bears during Pennsylvania's statewide bear season. The numbers do not include the archery and early bear season harvests.

That's a decrease of about 30 percent compared to last year - 2,579 bears were taken during the four-day season in 2016.

The top 10 bears that were processed at check stations had live weights of 576 pounds or more.

The heaviest bear was a male weighing approximately 700 pounds. It was bagged around 8 a.m. Nov. 18 on the season's opening day in Oil Creek Township, Venango County by Chad Wagner, of Titusville.

James Landgon, of Wattsburg, bagged a 691-pound male bear with a rifle in Cherry Grove Township, Warren County.

A 586-pound male bear was also taken Nov. 18 in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, by Brian Baker, of Titusville.

Stephanie Siford, of North East, harvested a 595-pound male bear with a rifle in St. Marys Township, Elk County.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.