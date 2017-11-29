Ripley Central School Teacher Charged with Endangering Welfare of a Child

A Ripley Central School teacher has been placed on administrative leave after the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office charged her with endangering the welfare of a child.

The Sheriff's Office received a complaint that Lisa Sabella used inappropriate physical contact while dealing with a juvenile child at the beginning of November.

After looking into the matter, investigators charged Sabella with endangering the welfare of a child. She will appear in Town of Ripley Court at a later date.

No other details were released by investigators.

Dr. Lauren Ormsby, superintendent for Ripley Central Schools, released the following statement to Erie News Now:

"The District has zero tolerance for any violation of the law or District policy regarding the use of physical force on students. We are grateful for the swift response by law enforcement after the District promptly reported the issue. The safety and security of our students is the District’s highest priority. The teacher in question has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation and action."

