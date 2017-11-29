Autopsy Completed on Hunter Killed in Ashtabula County

An autopsy has been completed on the man who was killed in a hunting accident Monday in Ashtabula County, Ohio.

It shows Randy Gozzard, 62, of St. Petersburg, Florida, suffered a single gunshot wound to the lower-neck. It came from a high-velocity round, according to the Ashtabula County Coroner's Office. The autopsy was completed Tuesday afternoon by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Coroner's Office are still investigating.

It happened along Horton Road in Monroe Township, south of Conneaut, just before 2 p.m. Monday.

Gozzard was one of four members in a hunting party on the first day of deer season.

The land where they were hunting is posted, but Erie News Now was told they had permission to be on the land.

A DNR spokesman could not confirm if Gozzard was wearing an orange hunting vest at the time of the shooting, but investigators have collected the party's guns as evidence.

It's unclear whether they were spread out or together when Gozzard was shot and killed. Investigators are unsure if hunters outside the party are involved.

Gozzard is originally from Ashtabula County.

MORE NEWS

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.