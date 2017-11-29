Conversation on Blue Zones Hosted In Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Conversation on Blue Zones Hosted In Erie

      A quest to learn more about the benefits of what's called a Blue Zone is on the minds now, of some Erie-area community leaders this Wednesday. They       are coming off hearing a presentation about what Blue Zones are, and how they can help communities, like Erie. 
      The zones have been described as places where people can live longer and more active lives. Erie native and family physician, Dr. R. Anthony Snow is a committee member for Blue Zones and helped bring the conversation to Erie. 

Dr. Snow says, "We're not saying there's only one way to do anything, however, we became very interested in where are successes. Not reinventing the wheel but understanding what is out there that we could embrace and that we can make it work in our community in Erie with our people, with our situations, with our problems." 

National Spokesperson for Blue Zones, Tony Buettner, is in Erie for two days. He says, "We're in nine states and 42 communities with incredible results like 50 percent reduction in childhood obesity and 30 percent reduction in tobacco usage."

If you would like to learn more, there's a "'Wine @ 5" event tonight from 5 to 6:00 at the Blasco Library where those with the blue zone project will answer questions of the public. 

