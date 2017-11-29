Man Charged with Burning Vending Machine, Stealing Trailer at Millcreek School

A man has been arrested for trying to burn a vending machine inside Millcreek Intermediate High School and then stealing a trailer, according to Millcreek Township Police.

Keir Stahlsmith, 32, of Millcreek, was arrested Tuesday on charges of arson, burglary, risking a catastrophe, theft by unlawful taking, institutional vandalism and criminal mischief.

The suspicious fire was reported to police Nov. 22.

Officers who responded to the school determined someone tried to set fire to a vending machine.

Video showed Stahlsmith unlawfully entering the school, police said.

When he left, he also stole a trailer that is owned by the Millcreek School District, according to investigators. The trailer was later found abandoned at First Alliance Church on Zimmerly Road.

Stahlsmith was arraigned by District Judge Susan Strohmeyer and sent to the Erie County Prison on $50,000 straight bond.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.