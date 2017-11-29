Local Taxidermists Working Overtime During Hunting Season

The hunting season means long hours for local taxidermists.

They're now dealing with the large number of hunters wanting mounts.

Steve Skrypzak has owned Heads & Sheds Taxidermy for the past 32 years.

He works with all kinds of animals, but whitetail deer are his favorite.

And he expects to work on around 100 deer brought in this year during the archery and rifle seasons.

It means 12 hour days for Steve, working 8-15 hours on each deer.

It is a combination of hard, dirty work, and artistry.

With no shortcuts, because he knows each mount carries special memories.

He said, "That becomes an heirloom. It stays with the family or stays with the camp or it goes into a trophy room where a guy tells you, my son shot that deer, or my nephew shot that deer or whatever."

Skrypzak is a deer hunter himself.

But he says he is so busy with taxidermy, he has little time to spend in the woods.