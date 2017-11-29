Ohio Children's Charity, Telemarketer Accused of Defrauding $4.2M from Donors

The Ohio Attorney General's Office announced it is pursuing a lawsuit against an alleged children's charity, its operators and its fundraiser for defrauding donors of more than $4.2 million and misleading them about how their money would be spent.

Cops for Kids Inc., also known as Ohio Cops for Kids, collected the $4.2 million between 2005 and 2015 but spent less than two percent of it on charitable programming, according to Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine. Instead, more than $3.34 million was paid to its for-profit solicitor, Telcom Enterprises, and $802,662 was used for salaries and overhead.

The Attorney General’s lawsuit accuses Cops for Kids, its organizers — Thomas Duffy and Charles Hitzel, both of Ashtabula — and Telcom Enterprises of misleading donors that their money was going to a legitimate charity and being used primarily for charitable purposes.

Investigators in the Ohio Attorney General’s Charitable Law Section determined group only spent $73,840 - or 1.75 percent - on charitable programming. It was primarily used to send boxes of a few teddy bears to police departments, writing checks to other agencies and funding some $500 college scholarships issued by other organizations.

The Attorney General is seeking a permanent injunction that would prevent the defendants from soliciting for charity within the state. It would also prohibit Duffy and Hitzel from incorporating or working for an Ohio nonprofit. The lawsuit is also requesting restitution, damages and civil penalties.

It is also seeking an order to dissolve Cops for Kids, distribute its assets to other charities and make Telcom withdraw from all solitiations in Ohio.

Learn more about the lawsuit here.

