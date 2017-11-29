Long Distance Mutual Aid Causing Concerns

Emergency medical personnel are spread thin in Erie County, especially in the rural areas. Mutual aid among fire departments is helping with the problem, but is it fair to the communities that are fully staffed?

It wasn't long ago that Perry Hi-Way Hose Company, in Summit Township. was very short on volunteers. The department had about 10 to 12 active members to answer fire and medical calls. President John Spaulding remembers those days.

"We were having lots of problems where we were failing to answer 14 to 16 ambulance calls. We did have an incident where we had a fire in the township that we did not get out to," he said.

Summit Township Supervisors responded to the problem by hiking the LST tax from $10 to $52 a year. The LST is a fee imposed on people who work in the township. The money, almost $400,000 a year, is used to help pay for 9 full-time paramedics, EMT's and firefighters, and 10 per diem employees.



Now that Summit Township has fixed its problem, even distant communities are calling on the Perry Hi-Way Hose Company for help, especially emergency medical help.

"Maybe it's Edinboro. Maybe it's Waterford. Maybe it's the North East area. We actually got sent there a couple of months ago. We got sent all the way to Corry," Spaulding said.

Pennsylvania law dictates that a department must answer a call for mutual aid if it has the closest crew available, even if the call is over 20 miles away. Summit Supervisor Jack Lee, Jr. says he's all for mutual aid to surrounding townships, but he doesn't want the crew , financed by local tax money, to travel too far .

"It's a good thing we are here to help support that. But, I don't want to see it become abused because, to me, mutual aid would mean surrounding townships. not distant townships in Erie County or even Crawford," he said.

Spaulding has an answer. He would like to see an increase to the hotel tax to get more full-time medical personnel to the rural areas of Erie County. He says a 5% tax would help hire 20 to 25 firefighters and EMT's.