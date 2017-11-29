Erie's Mayor-elect Gaining Perspective at Harvard Seminar

It reportedly happened in the beginning of November.More >>
Keir Stahlsmith, 32, of Millcreek, was arrested Tuesday on charges of arson, burglary, risking a catastrophe, theft by unlawful taking, institutional vandalism and criminal mischief.More >>
The driver of the car was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.More >>
Some new additions are coming to downtown Erie. State Street between East 10th and 11th streets is the focus of a revitalization project.More >>
The fully-staffed Perry Hi-Way Hose Company is sending crews to mutual aid calls over 20 miles away. Is this fair to Summit Township residents?More >>
Officers are searching for the three armed men who forced their way into an apartment at 175 East Main Street Tuesday night.More >>
The autopsy was completed Tuesday afternoon by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.More >>
Jonathan S. Boynton, 29, was named in the two-count indictment.More >>
