Erie's Mayor-elect Gaining Perspective at Harvard Seminar

An openness to ideas has been a hallmark of mayor-elect Joe Schember since he began his campaign.

This week, as he goes through the new mayor seminar at Harvard University, that openness is already paving the way for potential decisions when he takes office in January.

In a phone interview with Erie News Now, Schember said one of his first ideas is to focus more on long-term financial planning.

"I really like that approach,. because it gives you a longer view than one year in terms of what the city's finances look like." said Schember "I think it's much harder to do that, but that's something I definitely want to look forward to doing. Starting next year with the 2019 budget, I'd like to present a five-year budget , rather than just a one-year one."

Not only is Schember molding his budget at the three-day seminar at, he's learning more efficient ways to connect with the Erie community.

"They really stress it's important to collaborate and form coalitions with groups, which I believe in., and I certainly support that approach." said Schember "And finally they suggested make myself accountable by setting public goals that are tangible and measurable, and putting those out and then have people hold me accountable to achieve them."

Collaboration is important to Schember, especially when it comes to his colleagues on the opposite side of the political aisle.



"I believe we should work across party lines because, even if I'm a democrat, and somebody else is a republican, we represent the same people." said Schember "And in fact, Dan Laughlin and I have had a couple conversations about that. We recognize we're in different parties but we also recognize we represent the same people and should be working for the good of those people together, and we can do much more together can we can do separately."



Schember was the only mayor from Pennsylvania to attend the seminar, which he says was covered by Harvard's Kennedy School.

After leaving Harvard, Schember will also attend the Pennsylvania Society Meeting in New York City this weekend, where he will network with mayors from across Pennsylvania.