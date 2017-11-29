Changes Coming to Downtown Erie

Some new additions are coming to downtown Erie.

State Street between East 10th and 11th streets is the focus of a revitalization project.

A speakeasy bar named "Room 33" will open at the former Erie Ale House, on State Street.

The former "Sluggers" bar on East 10th street, is also undergoing changes, after it closed in September

Just in time for the holiday, the Renaissance Center has opened a holiday market, on the building's ninth floor.

It will operate through December.

The Erie Downtown Partnership is excited, about what's to come.

"Change is good, and here's a case where you have a good, a newer opportunity of an establishment coming in, and that gets people interested in it, makes it more of a destination." said Erie Downtown Partnership CEO John Buchna. " And gets the other businesses next to them wanting to step up their game, but also look at it too saying hey, if we're there, what can we do, how can we join in on this, how could we make more vitality, more vibrancy happen in downtown."

Room 33 is expected to open sometime around Christmas.