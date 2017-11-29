Erie Man Pleads Guilty in Accident that Injured Motorcyclist

The Erie man charged with crashing into a motorcyclist and fleeing the scene has pleaded guilty to the crime.

Paris Bishop, 35, entered the plea to several charges, including accidents involving personal injury and driving with a suspended license.

Prosecutors said Bishop crashed his car into Adam Semrau, who was operating a motorcycle near 25th and State Sept. 29.

Semrau suffered serious injuries.

Police arrested Bishop in the 300 block of East 22nd Street after they spotted his car behind a house.

He faces four months to seven years in jail when he is sentenced Jan. 18.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.