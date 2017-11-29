Erie Man Pleads Guilty in Accident that Injured Motorcyclist - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Man Pleads Guilty in Accident that Injured Motorcyclist

Posted: Updated:

The Erie man charged with crashing into a motorcyclist and fleeing the scene has pleaded guilty to the crime.

Paris Bishop, 35, entered the plea to several charges, including accidents involving personal injury and driving with a suspended license.

Prosecutors said Bishop crashed his car into Adam Semrau, who was operating a motorcycle near 25th and State Sept. 29.

Semrau suffered serious injuries.

Police arrested Bishop in the 300 block of East 22nd Street after they spotted his car behind a house.

He faces four months to seven years in jail when he is sentenced Jan. 18.


