Majority of drivers approve of area state roadways, PennDOT survey shows

Drivers in Northwest Pennsylvania are generally satisfied with local roadways, according to the preliminary results from PennDOT's annual customer survey.

"We ask customers to tell us what's important to them in areas such as road smoothness, traffic flow, construction, or safety," said Jim Carroll, PennDOT District 1 spokesman.

More than 600 drivers from six counties responded. Counties that make up District 1 include Erie, Crawford, Warren, Forest, Venango and Mercer.

Their biggest compliment: adequate notice of upcoming construction projects, delays, and detours; their biggest complaint: not having a say in what projects PennDOT undertakes.

"PennDOT District 1 already has a policy of holding a public meeting before every bridge project and most major highway projects," Carroll said.

The survey will have immediate results. Starting this winter, PennDOT will begin ramping up its snow removal efforts by adding two additional trucks on Interstate 90 in Erie County and one additional truck on Interstate 80 in Mercer County.

"The average plow route in Pennsylvania is 40 miles long," Carroll said. "So what we're trying to do is reduce the length of the plow routes on I-90 during severe winter conditions."

Drivers Erie News Now spoke with tell us they support that plan.

"Often the roads are clear, but sometimes they're not," said John Anderson, who travels to the Erie area for work from Akron, Ohio several times per month. "So I'd like to see that a priority for those who are travelling this way."

"I work in (Pennsylvania), I live in New York, but both state are pretty good," said Orry Schurman, of Clymer, N.Y..

Unlike last year, the 2017 survey did not include specific questions about roundabouts. Construction on the region's first two-lane roundabout just south of Meadville in Vernon Township is scheduled to begin in 2019. A public meeting on that project is scheduled for Dec. 12 at 6p.m. at the Vernon Township Municipal Building.