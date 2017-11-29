Palmiero-Toyota Gives Generous Donations to Charities - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Palmiero-Toyota Gives Generous Donations to Charities

MEADVILLE, Pa. -

A Meadville car dealership  is giving back to the community. 
Palmiero-Toyota held its annual Give Back Day program. For every car sold, the dealership saves a portion of the sale and makes a donation to a non-profit organization.
Customers can also vote for a charity every year.
This year's top winners are Trinity United Methodist Church, Men of Grace, and WCJ Ranch.
Over 30 organizations were recognized for their work and contributions. This is the 8th straight year, the dealership has hosted the Give Back program.

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
