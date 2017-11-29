Erie Otters Meet Fans to Raise Donations for Toys for Tots

A night of giving and hockey at a local laundromat.

The Kearsarge Laundromat hosted a "Meet the Otters Night" to benefit Toys for Tots.

They asked fans and customers to bring an unwrapped toy donation to the laundromat; making them eligible to win otters tickets to a regular season game.

The Toys for Tots campaign is now in its 61st year.

It's served more than 4,500 Erie county children, and distributed over 28,000 toys in 2016.