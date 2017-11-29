East Side Accident Injures One Driver - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

East Side Accident Injures One Driver

ERIE, Pa. -

A car accident sent one driver to the hospital on Erie's east side Wednesday evening. 

Just before 7:00 p.m., emergency crews were called to E 38th and Brandes streets.
According to the driver of the truck, he was traveling east on 38th St, when the car, traveling west, turned left, causing the truck to t-bone him.
The driver of the car was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

