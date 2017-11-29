Fairview Marching Band Prepares for Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade

"I'm looking forward to the warmer weather, and the beach," said Claire Timon, a junior drum major on the Fairview Marching Band.

"I'm looking forward to traveling, I just really like to go different places and it'll be exciting to go somewhere new," said Joey Arnold, a junior, who is the band president and plays the tenor drums.

"I'm just super elated, I'm trying to cram in all the stuff I'll be missing within this last week before we leave," said Carina Miller, a senior drum major on the Fairview Marching Band.

In the next few days, members of the Fairview Marching Band will making their final preparations for a once-in-a-life time opportunity to perform at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade.

"We've been practicing since the end of October. Just reviewing the songs and memorizing the piece that we'll be marching to," said Miller.

"Most importantly we're getting excited, we're having fun, and we have a countdown on the board, and we're getting all hyped up," said Timon.

The band is preparing five pieces for their performances. The National Anthem, America on Parade, America the Beautiful, and a patriotic parade sequence. They'll even perform God Bless America alongside the Marine Corps Band and the eleven other high school marching bands.

"I am looking forward to the opportunity that we'll get to share musically with the marine corps group, the other eleven bands that are there, and then sharing our culture of style and music and stuff with those guys who are down there as well," said Chad Mummert, the Fairview Marching Band Director.

The 45 students and chaperones head out to Hawaii early Monday, and will stay until Friday. In addition to performing, they'll enjoy historical sites such as, the Polynesian Cultural Center and the U.S.S Arizona Memorial.

Mummert said this trip wouldn't be possible without the local community.

"We've had a lot of support and a lot of outreach that kind of helped us in the end," said Mummert.

The band will squeeze in one more run rehearsal late Sunday night before their plane ride to Hawaii.