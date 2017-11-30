FDA Warns of Bone Treats

If you’re thinking about spoiling your dog, or giving them something to chew on, you may pick up a pork femur bone. It sounds tasty for your dog, but it could really harm your pet.

In a two year span, the Federal Drug Administration received 68 illness complaints, about bones like the pork femur bone.

They’re known as “bone treats.” Those include treats described as “ham bones,” “pork femur bones,” “rib bones,” and “smokey knuckle bones.”

The FDA says these bones are processed, and may make them brittle.

The complaints included everything from blockages in the digestive tract, cuts to the mouth and tonsils, and even death. Fifteen dogs in the complaints died as a result of these bones.

When you’re deciding what treat to give your pup, a local pet supplies store manager has a few tips.

“It does come down to knowing your dog, what kind of chews work well with them. Make sure it's is sized appropriately for the dog, and its chewing habits... You know watch your dog. Pay attention to what they're doing, keep an ear open so if something doesn't sound right, so that you can go over and check if something did break a piece off, you know remove it from their mouth if they did,” says Kevin Hartley, store manager of Horstsman and Sons Country Store.

Of course the best advice, consult your veterinarian.

For the full FDA report, click here.