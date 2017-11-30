Lawmakers Pushing for Welfare Reform After Harborcreek Hearing

A state legislative hearing, held today in Harborcreek, was supposed to deal with economic development and jobs. But, at times, it turned into a discussion on welfare reform. The legislators who attended today's hearing were prepared to hear about what state government can do to help attract new businesses, retain current businesses, and create jobs. However, the hearing began with two people from a professional staffing agency testifying that jobs are available, but hardly anyone wants to work.

Mike Kovski and Colleen Jennings are managers at at Career Concepts Staffing Agency. They told members of the House Majority Policy Committee that the agency has more jobs available than people to fill them. Kovski said the agency gets 14 to 25 job applicants a day, but half of them won't accept a job. Of those who do, only about half of them show up for their first day of work.



Jennings says those people would rather stay on welfare than hold a job.

"We're not making it hard enough for those people. It's just easy for one to sit home and get the same benefits as everybody else," she said.

The discussion at the hearing then turned to many refugees who come to Erie. They find a job and work hard, only to discover that their American neighbors do not work, and live better than they do.

"I've always felt all along that it's a real shame with somebody living off the system is the fact that they they're happy with that type of life..that they didn't have any drive to be more successful in life..that they are content to just live off society," said Rep. Curt Sonney, (R-Erie County).

The question asked at the hearing was not only 'Has Erie lost its work ethic?', but, 'Is state government making it easy for people not to work?' Committee Chairman Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre County) blamed Governor Wolf for vetoing a welfare reform measure that would require some people to work in order to get Medicaid assistance.

"We want to incentivize people to enjoy going to work, collect a paycheck and provide for their families. I fundamentally think that's an American characteristic and we want to re-install that in individuals," Benninghoff said.

Sonney added,"Today, obviously what you can earn off of government for staying at home is comparable to what you might earn walking in the door of some business."

The folks from Career Concepts proved that point. They told the panel that the pay for the jobs they are offering averages $9 to $12 an hour.

A think tank called the CATO Institute, in 2013, reported that the typical Pennsylvania welfare package totaled $29,817. $9 per hour, full time, pays $18,720 a year.





