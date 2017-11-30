Coordinators Reveal Trash Haul from Coastal Clean-Up

An annual event that brings in dozens of volunteers to help clean up communities each year has come to a close.

It took a team of 17 coordinators with over 700 people at 17 different locations, back in September.



But now, we know just how much trash these groups collected locally during the seventh-annual Coastal Clean- Up this year.

Coordinators gathered today to release those final results.



From the event alone, over three-thousand pounds of trash was collected. The weight is down from year's past as there were less heavy pieces of trash.



But, the amount of small plastic and foam pieces was significantly higher.



It wasn't just the 17 groups getting involved, as several area elementary, middle and high schools took part. They collected over six hundred pounds of trash.



Doreen Petri is a coordinator who took charge of the school project and says the clean-up helps to teach younger students the importance of proper trash disposal habits

"We keep picking up the trash ,and seeing the impact, the negative impact on our watershed” said Petri “.And what we need to do, which we talk to the students about this, and they know it, we have to look at the source of this. So how often do you want to go out every year and pick up someone else’s trash, or do you want to reduce it at the source."

Petri says there is still plenty of littered trash around the area, and while the large pieces are down, those small pieces pose threats to the animal population.