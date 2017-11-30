Car Dealership Owner Waives Hearing on Deceptive Business Practi - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Car Dealership Owner Waives Hearing on Deceptive Business Practices

The owner of a car dealership who faces charges for deceptive business practices is now heading to trial.

Gerald Munsch, 58, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Munsch owns Lakeview Resale Company.

Investigators said Munsch completed several vehicle sale transactions, where he collected the title, registration fees and state sales tax but failed to process the required paperwork and fees for PennDOT.

Police said he also failed to pay off the loans on vehicles that he accepted as trade-ins and resold the vehicles without obtaining the title.

Munsch remains free on bond.

