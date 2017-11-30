Panel Discusses Economic Impact of Beaver County's Shell Cracker Plant on Erie County

A shell cracker plant in Beaver County, Pennsylvania could have a large impact on Erie County.

That was the topic Thursday night at Penn State Behrend as Shell team members joined engineering professors at Penn State Behrend, the Berry Global Plant in Erie, and All Aboard Erie to discuss the economic impact the six-billion-dollar plant can have.

Erie is home to many plastics manufacturers and the plastics engineering technology program at Behrend.

It is expected that many plastics-related industries will relocate to the region to be closer to the shell plant.

"There's a whole lot of plastics manufacturing that occurs in the City of Erie, and Erie County. There's also a lot of tool and dye, compounds, labs all that comes together, that doesn't exist anywhere," said Dan Brockett, Extension Educator at Penn State.

"So we [All Aboard Erie] want to know, is there a role for transportation, such as high-speed rail, in the future of this plant," said Brian Pitzer, Executive Director of All Aboard Erie.

Shell hopes to have the plant up and running in the next two years.