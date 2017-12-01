Key 'coup' leaders appointed to Zimbabwe Cabinet

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa unveiled a new Cabinet on Friday in which two senior military officials who played a central role in bringing him to power were given key jobs.

Sibusiso Moyo, the army officer who went on state TV on November 15 to announce the military's takeover of power, has been appointed Foreign Minister, while air force commander Perrance Shiri is the new Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement.

Zimbabwe's longtime ruler Robert Mugabe stepped down a week after the military's move, allowing his erstwhile Vice President Mnangagwa to return from hiding out in South Africa to pick up the reins as interim President a week ago.

The 22 members of the Cabinet are all members of the ruling Zanu PF party, dashing Zimbaweans' hopes that Mnangagwa might include opposition representatives in his government.

The 75-year-old had promised in his inauguration speech last Friday to reach out to the opposition.

The main opposition MDC-T party has previously raised concerns over what role the military might play ahead of next year's election, with Mnangagwa at the helm of the security forces.

The Cabinet appointments take immediate effect, said Regis Chikowore of Zimbabwe's Information Ministry. The date for the ministers' swearing in has yet to be announced.

Following the announcement, some Zimbabweans took to social media to vent their anger and disappointment.

"Up until now, we had given the putsch (coup) the benefit of the doubt. We did so in the genuine, perhaps naive view that the country could actually move forward. We craved for change, peace and stability in our country. How wrong we were," wrote Tendai Biti, Zimbabwe's former Finance Minister and a prominent government critic.

Mnangagwa, who promised a "leaner" cabinet after taking power, has four fewer ministers than the 26 in Mugabe's last Cabinet. He is yet to appoint two Vice Presidents, which Zimbabwe's constitution allows a sitting president to do.

Mnangagwa also appointed six new deputy ministers and 10 ministers of state for provincial affairs.

All Mugabe's former allies in a faction which opposed Mnangagwa were dropped from the Cabinet, including Sydney Sekeramayi, Zimbabwe's longest serving minister, who had been in government since 1980.