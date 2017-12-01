Ripley Man Arrested for Selling Meth to Drug Investigators

A Ripley, New York man wanted for selling meth to drug investigators has been arrested, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Brandon L. Murphy, 22, was located in the city of Jamestown Monday around 11 a.m. and arrested on warrants for criminal possession and sale of a controlled substance.

Murphy sold meth to Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force agents numerous times within the City of Jamestown and Town of Ripley.

His arrest follows a months-long investigation into meth trafficking by Murphy.

