Dunkirk Woman Wanted for Crack Cocaine Trafficking Turns Herself in

A Dunkirk woman wanted for selling crack cocaine turned herself in to police Thursday.

Yanira Corraliza-Maestre, 23, was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for criminal possession and sale of a controlled substance.

Corraliza-Maestre sold crack cocaine to Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force agents in the City of Dunkirk, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

She was arraigned and taken to the Chautauqua County Jail.

Corraliza-Maestre is expected to face additional charges resulting from the investigation.

Her arrest follows a three-month investigation into cocaine trafficking in the City of Dunkirk, investigators said.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.