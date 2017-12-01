Death of Man Inside Crawford County Business Investigated as Homicide Case

Pennsylvania State Police are treating the death of a man inside the GNC store in Vernon Township as a homicide following hours of investigation Friday.

The victim is a 21-year-old white male who was an employee at the store, police said.

The body was discovered around 8 a.m. at the store at 16039 Conneaut Lake Road.

Investigators said they believe his death occurred around 7 p.m. Thursday.

A State Police forensics team was seen carrying out evidence boxes through Friday evening.

Erie News Now spoke with an area resident who was shopping in the plaza where the crime scene was.

"It's quite a shock, especially this time of year," said Ken Bera. "You normally don't see anything like this. It's a quiet neighborhood up here."

"I've lived up here 15 years," said Bera. "I kinda always compared it to Mayberry. It's very quiet, no crime, nothing like this. It's quite a shock to me."

The name of the victim has not been released.

The Crawford County Coroner told Erie News Now the body will undergo an autopsy Monday morning.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact State Police in Meadville at 814-332-6911.

