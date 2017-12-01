Gannon "Lights the Way" to Raise Money to Make-A-Wish - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Gannon "Lights the Way" to Raise Money to Make-A-Wish

ERIE, Pa. -

Carolers were out for a Christmas lighting celebration.
Gannon University's Activities Programming Board hosted their 16th annual 'Light Up A.J.'s Way.' 
The group partners with Erie's Make-a-Wish organization.
Each year a Make-a-Wish child flips the switch to light the way.

This year students raised $1,500 for the organization.

