Two Taken to Hospital After Four-Car Crash in Erie

Two people were hospitalized after an accident involving several cars on Peach Street in Erie Friday.

The four-car accident happened around 2 p.m. near West 38th and Peach.

Witnesses called it a chain-reaction crash.

One of the vehicles rear-ended another. Two of the cars suffered heavy damage.

Paramedics took a man and woman to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The road was not closed while police investigated the accident, but traffic was tied up for a time.

