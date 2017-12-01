Jamestown, New York Make Progress in Fatal Stabbing Investigation

Jamestown, New York Police are reviewing surveillance video and conducting interviews in an effort to make an arrest in the stabbing death of a 22-year-old man this week.

It happened at the corner of Willard and Peterson Streets Tuesday night.

Police identified the victim as Dylan Ownbey.

He was walking alongside another man when a fight broke out, investigators said. Ownbey was stabbed and later died from his injuries.

Erie News Now was told police still need to talk with others who may help lead to an arrest.

