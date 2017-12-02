Holiday Market Now Open in Renaissance Centre

The Holiday Market inside downtown Erie's Renaissance Centre is now open for business.

It is located on the ninth floor of the building and will operate through Dec. 22.

The store is building off the success of the pop-up retail store, which was opened at the beginning of November by a group of Gannon University students.

The Renaissance Holiday Market gives you an opportunity for holiday shopping and to support local businesses.

The market features a variety of products in one location from several Erie area businesses.

Learn more about the hours and participating businesses here.

