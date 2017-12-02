Times Old Newsies Collect Donations for 78th Year - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Times Old Newsies Collect Donations for 78th Year

Posted: Updated:

Erie area residents got a chance to buy the newspaper and help people in need Friday.

The Times Old Newsies handed out copies of the Erie Times-News and collected donations for the 78th year.

They were stationed at hundred of Country Fair stores throughout Erie County.

The money raised will allow them to put together food baskets, which will be distributed to less fortunate families between Christmas and New Year's Day.

They hoped to raise tens of thousands of dollars.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com