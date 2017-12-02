Times Old Newsies Collect Donations for 78th Year

Erie area residents got a chance to buy the newspaper and help people in need Friday.

The Times Old Newsies handed out copies of the Erie Times-News and collected donations for the 78th year.

They were stationed at hundred of Country Fair stores throughout Erie County.

The money raised will allow them to put together food baskets, which will be distributed to less fortunate families between Christmas and New Year's Day.

They hoped to raise tens of thousands of dollars.

