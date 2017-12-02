G.E. Team Raises More than $80,000 for Cancer Research

A team of runners from G.E. Transportation Friday presented the money they raised to help save lives by lacing up their shoes and running hundreds of miles.

A group of 12 endurance athletes called Popped Our Corks teamed up once again with the American Cancer Society.

The runners participated in a 200-mile relay race in South Beach, Florida in November.

They managed to raise more than $80,000 in donations during the race.

The two organizations have teamed up for races like this for more than a decade, creating a partnership they said is important to further the fight against cancer.

"[There's] a lot of personal commitment, both financially and time-wise, but its an amazing group of people that do it together," said Andrew Paris, locomotive assembly plant manager. "We laugh a lot and have a lot of fun, go through a little bit of pain together, but after every one of them, we plan when's the next one and where are we going to do it."

The team has raised more that $600,000 in total since the races have started.

