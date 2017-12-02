G.E. Team Raises More than $80,000 for Cancer Research - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

G.E. Team Raises More than $80,000 for Cancer Research

Posted: Updated:

A team of runners from G.E. Transportation Friday presented the money they raised to help save lives by lacing up their shoes and running hundreds of miles.

A group of 12 endurance athletes called Popped Our Corks teamed up once again with the American Cancer Society.

The runners participated in a 200-mile relay race in South Beach, Florida in November.

They managed to raise more than $80,000 in donations during the race.

The two organizations have teamed up for races like this for more than a decade, creating a partnership they said is important to further the fight against cancer.

"[There's] a lot of personal commitment, both financially and time-wise, but its an amazing group of people that do it together," said Andrew Paris, locomotive assembly plant manager. "We laugh a lot and have a lot of fun, go through a little bit of pain together, but after every one of them, we plan when's the next one and where are we going to do it."

The team has raised more that $600,000 in total since the races have started.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com