Owner of Several Erie Radio Stations Files for Bankruptcy Protection

The owner of several Erie radio stations has filed for bankruptcy.

Cumulus Media is looking for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in an attempt to reduce more than $1 billion in debt.

The company said it comes after years of financial under-performance.

Cumulus owns Classy 100, Z102.3, NASH FM, 104.3 The Vibe and CBS Sports Radio.

Don't expect any changes on the dials, at least not anytime soon.

Cumulus said it expects all operations, programming and sales to continue as normal through the restructuring process.

