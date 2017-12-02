Hundreds receive free clothing and toys during annual event - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Hundreds receive free clothing and toys during annual event

Many people received free clothing Saturday, during the 19th Annual Clothing Distribution Party, held by the Community Outreach Group.

All year long, the group collects clothing and toys donations to give away to the less fortunate in our area. 

People are able to fill up bags of clothing, and the kids can receive toys from Santa himself. 

In addition to free clothing, attendees also receive a free hot lunch.  

The donations mostly come from churches and private donations.

They said about $1,500 to over $2,000 typically come to the event.

"We believe that we were created out of love, we believe that we were created for love, and we're here to take care of one another. We don't want to proceed to enjoy our holiday season until we know that we've helped those who need it," said Tim Nowakowski, president of the Community Outreach Group. 

Local students also volunteered during the event.

