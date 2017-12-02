Marshmallows and Music on the McBride Viaduct

Peaceful protesters enjoyed marshmallows and music at the McBride Viaduct Saturday morning.

Erie CPR held the event to encourage people to enjoy the bridge, as they attempt to save it.

Music, about the viaduct itself, was sung by Saint Stephen.

Erie CPR is trying to petition the City of Erie to hold a public hearing to discuss the fate of the bridge.

In 2013, Erie City Council voted to tear down the viaduct. But the protesters say, the public wasn't involved in the decision.

"The process that was carried out to determine the fate of this bridge, didn't involve a single public hearing... and now there is so much information that is being suppressed by City Hall on the issues around this bridge, that we want it all publicly aired out," said Adam Trott, president of Erie CPR.

In late October, PennDOT unveiled their plans for the demolition of the bridge, which they say will be completed by the end of next year.

Erie CPR is determined to delay the process and is holding another march, on kids safety, this Monday, December 4th at 7:45 a.m.