Man Charged with Homicide in Robbery at GNC Store in Crawford County

Investigators have charged a man with homicide and robbery in the murder a worker at the GNC in Vernon Township, Crawford County.

Adam L. Greenlee, 34, of Fredonia, PA, was arraigned on the charges Saturday night.

Greenlee was arraigned at the Crawford County Courthouse.

Patrick M. Kozminski, 21, of Greenville, was stabbed multiple times in the head and neck, which resulted in his death, according to State Police Investigator Trooper Chris Miller. Kozminski was found dead in an aisle of the store at 16039 Conneaut Lake Road around 8 a.m. Friday, although authorities believe the crime happened around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators found $250 missing from the cash register and store safe. Using evidence collected at the scene, police developed Greenlee as the suspect who they believed killed Kozminski during a robbery at the store.

State Police traced Greenlee to his place of employment, but investigators said he took off. Police said he stole a 2000 Ford Excursion and fled to the Erie area. He was located at the Walmart on Elm Street in Erie around noon Saturday with the stolen vehicle. Greenlee was taken into custody without incident by State Police and Erie Police.

District Judge Samuel Pendolino arraigned Greenlee on charges of criminal homicide and robbery around 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

State police took Greenlee to Meadville Medical Center for a body search before transporting him to the Crawford County Jail. He is being held without bond.

Before locating Greenlee in Erie, investigators surrounded a home on Main Street in Fredonia, PA, where they believed the suspect was staying, during the early morning hours of Saturday. With a warrant and search dogs, they entered the home but did not find Greenlee at that time.

Investigators said the suspect used credit cards from the stolen car at a business in Albion, which advanced the search to Erie County.

An autopsy on Kozminski's body is scheduled for Monday at the Erie County Morgue.



Sgt. Rob Finch of the Pennsylvania State Police says while they have their guy, there is still more work to be done .

"We're still gathering information, again it's an active investigation," said Sgt. Finch "We've been able to identify a suspect, that we're able to charge, and there's still evidence gathering even after that that we're gonna have to get to."

State Police in Meadville were assisted in the investigation by Vernon Township Police, Erie Police, Troop E Major Case Team, State Police in Mercer, Hermitage Police, Hempfield Township Police, Mercer County Sheriff K9 Unit, Greenville Police and the Crawford County District Attorney's Office.

