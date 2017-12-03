Crowd Enjoys Holiday Cheer at TREC the Halls

Tom Ridge Environmental Center welcomed a crowd for a fun-filled day of holiday cheer during the annual TREC the Halls Saturday.

It was free and included cookie decorating with the Erie Kiwanis Club, crafts and a visit from Santa.

Organizers said each station and craft project is designed to teach participants about science and nature while having a good time.

"They can go home with a craft and something special that they can show off over Christmas, and maybe put on their tree, and also something to learn," said Stacey Marendt, environmental educator. "They might learn something about owls. They might learn something about snowy owl. The chemistry of Christmas is really fun."

