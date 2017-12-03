Fort LeBoeuf Historical Society Hosts Colonial Christmas Celebra - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fort LeBoeuf Historical Society Hosts Colonial Christmas Celebration

The Waterford community came together Saturday to celebrate the holidays and remember the history of the town in the process.

The Fort LeBoeuf Historical Society hosted its annual Colonial Christmas, a Waterford tradition.

The weekend-long event features tours of the museums and buildings in the area, as well as a visit from Santa.

Santa dropped in while people enjoyed breakfast at Sugar 'N Spice restaurant.

Organizers said it is not only about celebrating the holidays and raising donations but also reminding everyone about the rich history of the area.

"People go, ;I didn't realize that,'" said Judy Nelson, president of the Fort LeBoeuf Historical Society. "That's a fun thing, too, is to let, especially the children, know that there is a lot of history here."

The festivities resume 1 p.m. Sunday with a chance to meet Santa in Waterford Park.

