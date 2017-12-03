Paws & Claus at the Humane Society of NWPA

Furry friends got to enjoy Santa Clause Sunday during the 3rd Annual Paws and Claus at the Humane Society of NWPA.

There were a ton of activities to do for you and your pet including making a paw ornament at Santa's workshop, shopping for that perfect gift for your four-legged friend.

You and your pet could even have your picture taken with Santa. Animal Enforcement Officer Rob Culbertson put on the Santa suit this year.

There were also homemade treats that you could buy your pet.

"Last year we had a pot-bellied pig come through, we've had lizards, we've had ferrets, we've had rats, and of course cats and dogs. It's really great to see people so proud of the pets that they have and the awesome care they take of their pets in our communities," said Nicole Bawol, Executive Director of NWPA.

All the proceeds from the event benefit the shelter pets at the humane society.

The event runs from 11:00 AM until 4:00 PM Sunday.