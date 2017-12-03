Magical Lunch with Santa at expERIEnce Children's Museum - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Magical Lunch with Santa at expERIEnce Children's Museum

Posted: Updated:

Santa Clause made a stop at the expERIEnce Children's Museum for the first of three magical lunches with Santa.

Throughout December, families can enjoy a fun-filled lunch with the jolly man.

Families will leave stuffed after a lots of great food, and of course, all the children will go home with an early Christmas gift from Santa.

There are even holiday craft projects for the entire family to enjoy.

"We are a place where families of all age, come to play, engage, create, and explore. So it only makes sense that we hold a family tradition like this. We're so thrilled to see our members, and people who aren't members, come out and get into the holiday spirit," said Ainslie Brosig, Executive Director for the expERIEnce Children's Museum.

The next Magical Lunch with Santa will be held on Sunday, December 10th and 17th.

Santa Cinema will also be held on December 9th to watch the Polar Express, and on the 16th to watch The Grinch.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com