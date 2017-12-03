Magical Lunch with Santa at expERIEnce Children's Museum

Santa Clause made a stop at the expERIEnce Children's Museum for the first of three magical lunches with Santa.

Throughout December, families can enjoy a fun-filled lunch with the jolly man.

Families will leave stuffed after a lots of great food, and of course, all the children will go home with an early Christmas gift from Santa.

There are even holiday craft projects for the entire family to enjoy.

"We are a place where families of all age, come to play, engage, create, and explore. So it only makes sense that we hold a family tradition like this. We're so thrilled to see our members, and people who aren't members, come out and get into the holiday spirit," said Ainslie Brosig, Executive Director for the expERIEnce Children's Museum.

The next Magical Lunch with Santa will be held on Sunday, December 10th and 17th.

Santa Cinema will also be held on December 9th to watch the Polar Express, and on the 16th to watch The Grinch.