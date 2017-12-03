State Police Investigate Fatal Accident in Springfield Township - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

State Police Investigate Fatal Accident in Springfield Township

Posted: Updated:
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a two-vehicle accident that claimed a life Sunday evening.

It happened at Ridge and Tubbs Road in Springfield Township at 5:50 p.m.

Dispatchers at the Erie County 911 Center confirm one injured person has been transported from the scene to the hospital for treatment. Another person died at the scene of the accident.

Rescuers from Springfield Township and Platea responded, along with State Police from Girard.

Ridge Road has been closed to traffic during the emergency response.

