Victim Identified in Fatal Springfield Township Accident

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a two-vehicle accident Sunday evening that claimed the life of an Erie man.

The accident happened on Ridge Road (Route 20) at the intersection with Tubbs Road in Springfield Township just before 6 p.m.

The victim, 31-year-old Nicolas Matt of Erie, was driving a Mercury Mariner west on Route 20, according to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook. Matt was killed instantly when his car was hit head-on by an eastbound van, Cook said.

The violent impact crumpled the SUV and wounded the driver, 50-year-old William Kolakowski. Sources at the scene told investigators the van was swerving before the two vehicles collided.

Rescuers took Kolakowski to UPMC Hamot for treatment.

Investigators remained at the scene late into the night.

No charges have been filed at this time in connection to the deadly crash.

Rescuers from Springfield Township and Platea responded to the accident scene, along with State Police from Girard.

Ridge Road was closed to traffic during the emergency response and investigation.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.