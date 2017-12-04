Panache Salon and Spa Shows Appreciation for Customers, Collects - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Panache Salon and Spa Shows Appreciation for Customers, Collects Donations for Soup Kitchen

Panache Salon and Spa opened its doors for customer appreciation day Sunday with charity in mind.

The event and food drive was held right inside the salon on West 12th Street.

It featured live music, food and drinks.

This is the business's yearly way to thank clients for their support, but the focus is also to bring in donations to help Emmaus Soup Kitchen feed everyone in need all year round.

Organizers said giving back to the community is important.

"Giving back to the community is everything," said Jim Farrell, director of operations. "If we don't all team up together and continually do things like this, businesses will start to disappear."

Everyone who donated to the soup kitchen also received a 10 percent off coupon for the salon.

