Crafters Showcase Homemade Items at Festival

For many still working on their holiday shopping, the 28th annual Asbury Woods Craft Festival helped get the job done.

McDowell High School hosted the festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

More than 120 crafters were on display. They offered handmade items such as soaps, wine glasses and Christmas ornaments.

Organizers said this is the perfect place to shop local and help out small businesses.

"It supports a wonderful part of our community, the Asbury Woods Nature Center ,which provides a recreational space and environmental education opportunities to people of all ages in our community," said Melissa Martin, environmental educator for Asbury Woods.

