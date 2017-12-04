Epilepsy Project Hosts Annual Polar Express Christmas Party

An Erie organization spent Sunday taking the community on a trip to the North Pole and raising awareness for epilepsy.

The Epilepsy Project held its annual Polar Express Christmas Party inside the Brewerie at Union Station.

Different craft stations were set up for kids to decorate cookies or build things out of wood.

The Christmas celebration also helps shine a light on a topic that is often not discussed.

"Epilepsy is hard for people to talk about when they live with it," said Liz Brown, board treasurer for the Epilepsy Project. "When you find out that there are other people living with the same thing or similar, it's great to have that bond in the community to bring people together."

The Epilepsy Project also hosts events including our night at the ballpark and a family picnic.

