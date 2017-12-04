City of Erie Dog License Applications Available

Dog license applications for 2018 are now available for City of Erie residents.

The yearly license fee is $8 per dog. The cost is $6 if it is spayed or neutered.

For senior citizens 65 years or older and the disabled, the fee drops to $6 or $4 if the dog is spayed or neutered. Proof must be provided of age or disability.

Lifetime licenses are available for dogs that have been micro chipped.

The fee is $50 or $30 if spayed or neutered.

The cost of a lifetime license is $30 or $20 for spayed or neutered dogs for senior citizens 65 years or older and the disabled.

Service, therapy and emotional support dog licenses are free with proof.

You can send payment and a self-addressed envelope to:

City of Erie Dog License Renewal

626 State Street, Room 105

Erie, PA 16501

Licenses are also available for purchase at the City Hall Treasurer's Office, The Humane Society of NWPA at 2407 Zimmerly Road and the ANNA Shelter at 1555 East 10th Street. There is a $1 handling fee added for licenses purchased at the Humane Society and ANNA Shelter.

Renewal applications have already been sent out to households that currently have a 2017 dog license.

Dogs three months and older are required to be licensed in the City of Erie. The City says the licenses ensure the safety and security of the animal, in the event a pet or service animal becomes lost or stolen.

