Former Secretary Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Thousands of Dollar - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Former Secretary Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Thousands of Dollars from Erie County District Attorney's Office

Posted: Updated:
Jennifer Sasso Jennifer Sasso

The former secretary for Erie County District Attorney's Office admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from the office's accounts in court Monday.

Jennifer Sasso, 43, of Millcreek, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking and tampering with records. A charge of receiving stolen property was dropped.

She will also pay $152,650 in restitution.

State Police charged Sasso in March after an investigation revealed she stole the money from three office accounts from 2010 to 2016.

She was fired back in January when District Attorney Jack Daneri's office noticed a discrepancy in the drug forfeiture accounts.

Investigators said she made more than 100 unauthorized cash withdrawals from several government accounts and made false entries to conceal the thefts.

Sasso faces a maximum of 12 years in prison and $30,000 fine when sentenced Jan. 16.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com