Former Secretary Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Thousands of Dollars from Erie County District Attorney's Office

The former secretary for Erie County District Attorney's Office admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from the office's accounts in court Monday.

Jennifer Sasso, 43, of Millcreek, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking and tampering with records. A charge of receiving stolen property was dropped.

She will also pay $152,650 in restitution.

State Police charged Sasso in March after an investigation revealed she stole the money from three office accounts from 2010 to 2016.

She was fired back in January when District Attorney Jack Daneri's office noticed a discrepancy in the drug forfeiture accounts.

Investigators said she made more than 100 unauthorized cash withdrawals from several government accounts and made false entries to conceal the thefts.

Sasso faces a maximum of 12 years in prison and $30,000 fine when sentenced Jan. 16.

