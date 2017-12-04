Autopsy Completed on Worker Killed During Robbery at Vernon Township Store

An autopsy completed determined the worker killed during a robbery at a Vernon Township store last week died from sharp and blunt force trauma to the head and neck, according to the Crawford County Coroner.

The coroner ruled the death of Patrick M. Kozminski, 21, of Greenville, as a homicide after Monday's autopsy at the Erie County Morgue.

He was found dead around 8 a.m. Friday at the GNC store at 16039 Conneaut Lake Road.

Kozminski was stabbed multiple times in the head and neck, which resulted in his death, State Police said.

Investigators believe the robbery and homicide happened around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Adam L. Greenlee, 34, of Fredonia, PA, was arrested and arraigned Saturday for the crime.

Investigators found $250 missing from the cash register and store safe. Using evidence collected at the scene, police developed Greenlee as the suspect who they believed killed Kozminski during a robbery at the store.

Greenlee took off in a stolen car and was arrested at the Walmart on Elm Street in Erie.

He is behind bars in the Crawford County Prison without bond.

