Tom Ridge Making Progress In Texas Hospital After November Heart Attack

Erie native and former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge is still officially listed in fair condition in Texas, where he had a heart attack while attending a conference in Austin last month.

Ridge, is no longer in intensive care. His spokesperson, Steve Aaron, tells Erie News Now that the former homeland security director, is making good progress. Ridge had a cardiac catherization at Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas after making an emergency call from his hotel room.

His doctors and family remain hopeful that he'll make a full recovery.###