Tom Ridge Making Progress In Texas Hospital After November Heart - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Tom Ridge Making Progress In Texas Hospital After November Heart Attack

Posted: Updated:

Erie native and former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge is still officially listed in fair condition in Texas, where he had a heart attack while attending a conference in Austin last month. 
Ridge, is no longer in intensive care. His spokesperson, Steve Aaron, tells Erie News Now that the former homeland security director, is making good progress. Ridge had a cardiac catherization at Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas after making an emergency call from his hotel room. 
His doctors and family remain hopeful that he'll make a full recovery.###  

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com