Jury Selection Starts in Homicide Trial

Jury selection ran late into Monday evening in a homicide trial stemming from a shooting last year.

Marquis Knight, 28, is charged with the murder of Allen Basham, 19.

It happened in April 2016 during an exchange of gunfire along West 26th Street in Erie.

Police charged three people with firing guns that night.

The crime scene stretched over two city blocks. Police found a total of 44 spent shell casings.

Witnesses said they saw Knight fire a gun.

Investigators later found a shell casing in Knight's bedroom that matched the murder weapon.

Testimony is expected to start Tuesday once jury selection wraps up.

