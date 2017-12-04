Jury Selection Starts in Homicide Trial - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Jury Selection Starts in Homicide Trial

Posted: Updated:

Jury selection ran late into Monday evening in a homicide trial stemming from a shooting last year. 

Marquis Knight, 28, is charged with the murder of Allen Basham, 19.

It happened in April 2016 during an exchange of gunfire along West 26th Street in Erie.

Police charged three people with firing guns that night.

The crime scene stretched over two city blocks. Police found a total of 44 spent shell casings.

Witnesses said they saw Knight fire a gun.

Investigators later found a shell casing in Knight's bedroom that matched the murder weapon.

Testimony is expected to start Tuesday once jury selection wraps up.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com