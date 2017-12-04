Massive Fire Breaks Out at Union City Livestock Auction

Firefighters from multiple departments were called to fight a massive fire at the Union City Livestock Auction Monday night.

It was first reported around 8:45 p.m. at 9371 Route 6.

The auction was fully engulfed with flames. The fire appears to be concentrated in the restaurant area of the building.

Penelec was called to kill the power. A fire marshal was called to the scene.

Route 6 has been shut down in the area.

The wind has also made fighting the fire more difficult.

The Union City Fire Department was assisted by Wattsburg, Elgin Beaverdam, Corry, Edinboro, Waterford, Mill Village and Kuhl Hose.

